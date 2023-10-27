Bayelsa Guber: I’ll demystify money politics, says LP candidate

(LP) in Bayelsa state, Udengs Eradiri, has said that with the growing grassroots support for his campaigns, he would demystify money politics on the November 11 poll.

Eradiri, who was overwhelmed by the crowd that voluntarily trooped out to receive him, said he was aspiring to become a people-oriented leader who would provide mentorship to young people and reposition the state for greatness.

He noted that he was in the race to rescue Bayelsa and develop all communities insisting that the state was suffering from bad leadership and clueless government.Eradiri said: “We are the second poorest state, and the highest school dropout in the whole of the country, which is very sad. I am moving across all the communities of our state selling my manifestoes. headtopics.com

“If we don’t tell ourselves the truth we will be left behind, most states have gone far while we are on retrogression. At Otakeme community, Eradiri promised to generate employment for the youths and lamented the death of over 10 Bayelsa-owned establishments.

“They have used cult confraternity to destroy our people in our villages. I’m talking to the group leaders to make them productive by turning the cult organization into agricultural organizations when I become the governor. headtopics.com

“Bayelsa has Sampou and Peremabiri rice farms, but after 40 years no grain has been produced, so I would rather invest in the Otuokpoti rice farm because the people in that community are original rice growers. If we invest in Otuokpoti we will succeed.”

