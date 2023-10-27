Bayelsa election: PDP sympathises with APC, AIT over campaign director’s death

) in the state following the tragic boat accident that resulted in the death of the Media and Publicity Director of its campaign, Peremobowei Tukuwei.

In a statement on Friday, October 27, by the chairman of the Publicity Directorate, PDPGCC, Hon. Ayibaina Crowther Duba, the campaign council also condoled with the management and staff of the Africa Independent Television (AIT) over the loss of Tukuwei, a staff member of the media organisation.

Duba equally extended the PDPGCC condolences to the Tukuwei family of the Ndoro community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state, noting that the state had lost a young man with great potential.The statement said: “We see how passionately he discharged his media assignments on AIT and during the APC campaigns. It is therefore painful to lose such a brilliant and intellectually sound young man. headtopics.com

"We pray that the Lord grant his family, his media and political colleagues and associates the fortitude to bear this loss."

