Bayelsa APC Media And Publicity Campaign Director Dies In Boat Mishap

The chairman of the All Progressive Congress in Bayelsa State, Dr Dennis Otiotio has issued a statement commiserating with the family.

Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party during its campaign activities today observed a one minute silence in honor of the deceased and the chairman of the Media and Publicity the PDP campaign council, Ayibaina Duba, has also issued a statement commiserating with the family of the deceased.

Read more:

channelstv »

Bayelsa guber poll: NUJ mourns as APC media campaign head dies in boat mishapThe Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bayelsa State were on Wednesday thrown into mourning with the loss of media personnel and Director Media and Publicity, APC campaign council, Perry Tobi Tukuwei Jr, in a boat mishap. According to eyewitnesses, Tukuwei Jr. Read more ⮕

Bayelsa guber: Delisting Sylva is premature, you're preempting our appeal, APC tells INECNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

INEC obeys court order, removes APC's Sylva from list of Bayelsa guber candidatesNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Bayelsa election: PDP sympathises with APC, AIT over campaign director’s deathThe Nation Newspaper Bayelsa election: PDP sympathises with APC, AIT over campaign director’s death Read more ⮕

INEC targets improved BVAS in Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo pollsThe Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed confidence that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) will work better during next month’s governorship polls in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi states. Read more ⮕

Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo Guber: HURIWA petitions INEC, calls for fair pollsHuman Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), ahead of the governorship elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States, has petitioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), demanding a trustworthy exercise. Read more ⮕