Bayelsa APC deputy guber candidate under fire for 'inciting violence'

Joshua Maciver, deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa, has come under fire for inflammatory remarks on the campaign trail.“On the 11th, don’t joke with anybody, if anybody misbehaves in Twon Brass, chase away, enter the sea make him die. Una dey hear? Chase am make him die. After all, he won’t be the first person to die,” he said in a blend of English and Pidgin.

Ebibaratimi Atani, publicity secretary of the group, said there is a need for security agencies to assure the people that they are safe. “Such statements are not only unbecoming of a political candidate but are also a direct threat to the democratic process, which is built on the principles of peaceful coexistence and respect for the rights and choices of the citizens,” Atani said.

“Therefore, we, as concerned citizens and advocates for peace, justice, and a fair electoral process, strongly condemn these reckless remarks and call upon the Inspector-General of Police and the Director-General of the DSS to take immediate and decisive action to reassure voters of their safety. headtopics.com

Bayelsa Guber Poll: This is truly out of the line. So unethical. God forbid. APC deputy governorship candidate, Great Joshua MacIver instigating violence during a campaign in Twon Brass. The trending video about Joshua Maciver, disqualified Deputy Governorship candidate of APC calling on their supporters in Twon-Brass to kill anyone not willing to vote for them is most despicable.Click on the link below to join TheCable Channel on WhatsApp for your Breaking News, Business Analysis, Politics, Fact Check, Sports and Entertainment News!

Women petition IGP, DSS demand arrest of Bayelsa APC deputy governorship candidateA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

A matter of principle, By Muhammadu BuhariPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

The blessings of problems (3), By Sunday AdelajaPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Church, we are building a wall, By Ayo AkerelePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

In Jigawa, there’s only one doctor to 21,000 residents, NMA lamentsPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Dattijo, public opinion and the rumble in Supreme Court’s jungle, By Festus AdedayoPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕