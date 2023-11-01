Bauchi Youths Ask Tinubu To Intervene In Bauchi Erosion

In a press statement signed by its national secretary, Salihu Mahmud, the youth group described Toro as one of the most populous local government areas in Bauchi State, with over 1.2 million people, stating however that it is now badly threatened by erosion.

Mahmud said, “This has become pertinent because the hospital is the major healthcare facility that not only serves the people of Toro, but also those from Jos North and Jos East local government areas, both in Plateau State, Lere council of Kaduna State and other local governments close to it in Bauchi State.

“It is the busiest health facility in Bauchi State after the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital and the Specialist Hospital that are both located within Bauchi metropolis and are patronised by an estimated 1.5 million people in the area in which it is located.

“However, as erosion takes over the area of the facility, there is also no good road network within the hospital facility, which adds to the threat being faced.”The group therefore urged Tinubu and Senator Umar Shehu Buba, representing the zone in the National Assembly, to use their good offices to save Nigerians facing avoidable disaster in Toro.

