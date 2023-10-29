Battle for land: A tale of man’s inheritance and impunity of landgrabbers

Olufemi Fasehun petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) over a land-grabbing matter involving the police and Egunaye family of Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

Upon carrying out these due registration processes to legally lay claim to ownership of the land, Fasehun senior proceeded to build a house on his land, fenced it round, and lived there with his family from 1961 till his death in 2004.

However, Since December 2021, a period during which Fasehun was outside the country, he alleged that persons identified as Tajudeen Egunaye, alias Oluwo, Ayinde Sanni Egunaye, Alhaji Muili Oshin, Chief Taiwo Hassan, Suraju Ajose, and one Aare Tomori Williams with the assistance and backing of several Baales aided by an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Lagos (names withheld), forcefully and forcibly entered into the same property capitalizing on the fact that he was residing abroad... headtopics.com

Following these disheartening developments, Fasehun was prompted to write a petition to the Assistant Inspector General of Police at Zone 2, Command, Onikan, Lagos State in January 2022, through his Solicitor, Otunba Remi Adeoye, complaining about the alleged criminal activities of these persons, but they failed and refused to honour all the invitations sent to them.

Based on these events, his lawyers, Otunba Remi Adeoye and Femi Adisa-Isikalu, have divided their arguments against the Egunayes and their co-conspirators into two: Civil Litigation and Criminality in the conducts of the accused and their accomplices. headtopics.com

On the other side of the matter, some of Fasehun’s opponents have also laid claim to the land in the same location arguing that it belongs to the Egunaye family by inheritance and that contrary to Fasehun’s claims, he has been caught up by limitation of time and his rights—real or imagined—have been extinguished.

Friday Sermon: Palestine: The land of one of Islam’s three most holy mosques, By Murtadha GusauPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Hamas says battling Israeli troops on the ground in GazaThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

KNSG sets aside N6bn to settle 5,500 retired civil servants — Gov.YusufThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Israeli warplanes hit 150 ‘underground targets’ in Gaza: armyThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

US, China agree to work towards Biden-Xi meeting next monthThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

EFCC arrests, detains Emefiele after regaining freedomThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕