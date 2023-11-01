BATN Foundation, Lagos State partnered to mark 2023 World Food Day

The 5th edition of the Lagos Farm Fair, themed “Water is Life, Water is Food; Leave No One Behind” is geared towards taking actionable steps both by the government and the organised private sector in ensuring food security – foods are made affordable and accessible within the State.

Present at the event was the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who emphasized the need for collaborative efforts and innovation to sustainably scale up agricultural production to meet demand. He also disclosed that a central food logistics hub will be completed next year, which is intended to reduce waste and loss.

Speaking at the event, Ruth Owojaiye representing the Board Director, BATN Foundation Odiri Erewa-Meggison, asserted that the initiative aligned with the core objectives of the Foundation.

The Lagos Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, noted the event was held in the wake of critical food security issues facing the country and required urgent actions to scale up food production across the various value chains.

BATN Foundation has partnered consistently over the years with the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture and Stanbic IBTC Bank to sponsor the World Food Day – Lagos Farm Fair celebration, a platform designed to create market linkage to farmers as we recognize the integral part they play in nation-building.

Research conducted by the development Research Projects Center, (dRPC), in partnership with Advancing Learning and Innovation in Gender Norms, (ALiGN), has revealed biased narrative against women in appointive and elective positions by the media.

