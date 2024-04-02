Bassirou Faye Sworn in as President of Senegal

Bassirou Faye, the opposition candidate in the recent Senegalese election, has been sworn in as the fifth president of the West African country. Faye will be succeeding Macky Sall who has ruled since 2012. Before the vote, Faye was detained alongside Ousmane Sanko, his political mentor, who was accused of “defamation” among other offences. Sanko, who was the main opposition candidate for the presidential election, was barred from contesting and he selected Faye to represent his party.

Faye was released from detention alongside Sanko ten days before the commencement of the election campaign after an amnesty law was passed. Now the youngest African president, Faye was sworn in on Tuesday at an exhibition centre in Diamniadio near Dakar, the capital city. In his inaugural speech, he promised to discharge his duties according to the laws and constitution of Senegal

