Basketball: Rivers Hoopers Defeat Raptors To Stay Unbeaten

Christopher Wilson led other four Hoopers’ players in double figures. Wilson shot 24 points while Kingsley Anaba had 14, Victor Mohammed and Michael Oriakhi both scored 12 apiece while Victor Anthony Koko added 10 points.

Due to protest by match officials for non-payment of match allowances and other logistics, the Hoopers game was delayed for two hours. The game which was scheduled for 9am eventually started at 11am. The KingsMen were not deterred by the delay as they started with a 9-3 run at the start of the first quarter.Azubuike Ekuma shot a buzzer beater to help the Hoopers hold a 20 point lead at half time. The game however was beyond reach for Raptors, who trailed by 31 with 3 minutes remaining to play.

