Barau pledges FG’s support for medical education to curb medical tourism

Senator Barau made the pledge in a remark when the university’s management, led by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sagir Adamu Abbas, paid him a courtesy call at the National Assembly, Abuja. Specifically, he appealed to Senator Barau to assist in providing accommodation to medical students in rural areas in line with the requirements of the National Universities Commission (NUC).He said: “Bayero University is number two as far as medical education is concerned in the country. We are the second after Ibadan in terms of quality and quantity. In terms of quantity, Ibadan is given slots to admit 180 students. BUK is second with 150, and every other university has less.

“Currently, or about five years ago, they were in Panshekara, and now, when accreditation came from NUC, they classified Panshekara as an urban area. A site has been provided for this to be constructed, but we don’t know how to do it because, without the medical residence for the students, it is going to affect our education.”Responding, Senator Barau pledged to continue to support the university, describing education as the bedrock of the development of every society.

Barau noted: “People are spending money on medical tourism every year. If you quantify the amount of money they are spending is very high. You are doing well in terms of training our young people in the medical profession and others. This will help us to address medical tourism. We will support you in this regard and more.

“Anybody who knows what Bayero University is doing for Kano must be proud of you. This is a testimony and demonstration of your excellent leadership as vice chancellor and indeed your management team.’’

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAILYPOSTNGR: N2.17 trillion supplementary budget will address govt policies – Senator Barau defends TinubuDeputy Senate President Jibrin Barau has said the N2.17 trillion supplementary budget is meant to address new policies of the government not captured in the principal budget.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: ‘Work for nation’s progress’The Nation Newspaper ‘Work for nation’s progress’

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: South Korea to Become a Multiracial Nation in 2024South Korea is on track to become a multiracial nation in 2024, according to a new report from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: Afro Nation Cancels Highly Anticipated Concert in NigeriaThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Tough battles expected at Lagos Prime Atlantic Squash OpenThe Nation Newspaper Tough battles expected at Lagos Prime Atlantic Squash Open

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Ikoyi Club hosts Breast Cancer Awareness Tennis OpenThe Nation Newspaper Ikoyi Club hosts Breast Cancer Awareness Tennis Open

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕