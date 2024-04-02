Banks' Recapitalisation to Ensure Safety of Depositors' Funds, Says CPPE

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) says banks’ recapitalisation would ensure the safety of depositors’ funds. The capital base for commercial banks with international licences was adjusted to N500 billion, while the minimum capital requirements for national and regional licence holders were pegged at N200 billion and N50 billion, respectively. The purpose of adequate capitalisation is to ensure the efficiency and stability of the financial system.

The real issue is that inflation had weakened the value of money overtime which makes recapitalization imperative and inevitable. The essence of recapitalisation is to ensure the safety of depositors’ funds, strengthen the stability of the financial system, deepen resilience of the banking system and reposition the bank to support growth. The last major review of minimum capital requirements was done in 2005 under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, with Charles Soludo as CBN governor

"The purpose of adequate capitalization is to ensure the efficiency and stability of the financial system," the think tank said.

CPPE: Banks' recapitalisation is to ensure safety of depositors' funds

CPPE calls for strong oversight of banks' recapitalisation exercise

Banks, experts okay CBN's policy on recapitalisation

Recapitalisation will help banks grow economy, says ACAMB

Expedite Action On Recapitalisation, CBN Tells Banks

