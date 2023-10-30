Banks, fintechs unite to curb $11.5tr cyber threats

and other financial institutions are rallying industry stakeholders against the rising cases of cyber frauds. Last week’s cyber awareness week presented opportunities for stakeholders to find ways in tackling rising cases of e-fraud and estimated $11.5 trillion cyber threats to the global financial system, writes Assistant Business Editor,Nigeria and other global economies are at the risk of losing $11.

Experts and stakeholders in the financial service sector have, therefore, called for the integration of multiple identity system into one to easily detect and track perpetrators of cybercrime. Isiavwe, who is also the Chief Compliance Officer of Ecobank Nigeria, noted that fintechs have a critical role to play in the future of financial services, noting that the more they innovate, the more they need to automate the attendant controls and ensure that they are monitored.

He further emphasised that banks and FinTechs should put adequate measures in place to protect their customers, stressing that it was the only way to embrace and trust the payment system. As part of its campaigns, the bank held a Stakeholders’ roundtable. The guest speakers at the event were the Head, Cybercrime Investigation, Advance Free Fraud Economic & Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Lagos State Command, Abbah Sambo Usman; Managing Partner; and Akin Adesomoju & Co, Akin Adesomoju. headtopics.com

Group Managing Director, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Oliver Alawuba, who was represented by the Group Internal Auditor, Gboyega Sodiq, emphasised the critical significance of the stakeholders’ roundtable, underscoring that it formed a central component of UBA’s commitment to combatting fraud and safeguarding the integrity of the nation’s financial systems.

“This year’s campaign is encapsulated in two simple yet powerful slogans: “UBA won’t ask; so don’t share,” and “Stay secure, Stay alert, Stop the fraud”.

Emefiele Resisted Pressure to Pay P&ID $11 Billion – Ex-Attorney GeneralA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

P&ID Case Was An Attempted Heist Of Historic Proportions–BuhariFormer president, Muhammadu Buhari, has hailed the recent victory in the $11 billion Process & Industrial Developments (P&ID) arbitration award Read more ⮕

LM Banks takes Nigerian music industry by storm with ‘Love Somebody’Leroy Fakoya-Oluwayomi a.k.a LM Banks has released his latest song with the title 'Love Somebody'. LM Bankz is a versatile music artist with a unique blend of Afrobeats/ Soul/ Pop/ Rap “gbedu” music. Read more ⮕

DJ Power enlists Afrobeats Star Reekado Banks in new single ‘Choose to Lie’The Nation Newspaper DJ Power enlists Afrobeats Star Reekado Banks in new single 'Choose to Lie' Read more ⮕

2023 rugby World Cup win will unite S’Africa, says Siya KolisiSouth Africa captain, Siya Kolisi, says his country will be united by his team’s victory against New Zealand in the World Cup final in Paris, reports BBC.[ad] The Springboks retained the trophy with a 12-11 win, four years after their triumph in Japan. Read more ⮕

Supreme Court: APC Chieftain Advocates National UnityAll Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain Chief Kodilichukwu Okelekwe, has charged all interested parties to unite for the overall interest of the country, Read more ⮕