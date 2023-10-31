Bandits kill one, abduct 25 in Southern Kaduna

Although Kaduna Police Command was yet to react to the incident, journalists were told that the bandits invaded the community with guns and machetes in the early hours of Tuesday while the locals were sleeping.A survivor who craved for anonymity, said “25 people were kidnapped in Unguwan Baka of Agunu Ward in the early hours of today, Tuesday.“We rushed those that were injured to the hospital,we wish them quick recovery and those that were kidnapped we pray for their safe return.

