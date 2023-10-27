Bandits attack Zamfara community, kill three before arrival of troops

DAILY POST gathered that the bandits stormed the village and started shooting sporadically, causing panic among the villagers who started running helter skelter in a bid to save their lives. According to a villager who didn't want his name mentioned for security reasons, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, OPHD, of the Nigerian Army immediately responded to a distress call and engaged the bandits in a gun duel that lasted for over several hours.

'I cannot exactly be sure if anyone was abducted by the bandits but I can tell you that three people including one elderly man known as Mallam Isah were killed,' the villager said. The State Police Command has not confirmed the incident as of the time of filing this report but efforts to get the reaction of the spokesman, ASP Yazid Abdulahi, were not successful as as he did not respond to phone calls.

