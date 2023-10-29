Bandits Abduct District Head, Five Others In Zamfara

Bandits have abducted the district head of Ruwan Rana under the Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Alhaji Magaji Makau and five others.

It was gathered that the bandits who were on motorcycles entered the community on Saturday night and started shooting sporadically, forcing residents to scamper for safety.Police authorities in the state are yet to confirm the latest attack.

A resident of Bukkuyum town, Ilyasu Abubakar told Channels Television that immediately the gunmen entered the community, residents went into hiding because they knew that the bandits were there for abductionHe said the district head of the community, Alhaji Magaji Makau and five other prominent persons were abducted during the house-to-house search by the bandits, adding that the bandits also rustled an unspecified number of livestock belonging to the residents of the community. headtopics.com

“The bandits entered the town on Saturday night and started shooting sporadically, people went into hiding because of the fear of being kidnapped,” the resident said. “They picked the district head and five other persons in the community; several livestock were also rustled.”

