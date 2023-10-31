Ballot snatching, electoral violence era over

Accompanied by the Commander, Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe, Rear Admiral E. O Ferreira, and other senior military officers, the CDS said he and his team were in the state to assess the security situation and to ensure that Bayelsa was secure and protected ahead of the November 11 election.

Also, he said security agencies have the president’s directive to bring to an end acts of criminality, including sea piracy, illegal bunkering, and pipeline vandalism to ensure that oil production output increases to boost the national economy.

“Last week, we held a meeting with the National Security Adviser, the INEC Chairman and other stakeholders on the need to conduct credible and peaceful election. For us, that is a marching order. “We want to warn those who think it is their birthright to perpetrate violence during elections that henceforth it is not going to be business as usual. Any member of the armed forces caught compromising the election risks a court-martial.”

Diri, who also stressed the need to strengthen the country’s democracy, noted that all institutions, particularly the military, must collectively work to build viable democratic institutions.

