Ballon d’Or top finish brightens Osimhen’s future, says Amuneke

Amuneke, who gave Osimhen his break at the international level with Nigeria’s FIFA U-17 World Cup-winning team of 2015, said he was excited with the progress of his protégé for obvious reasons. “Osimhen finishing eight is a very good news to me personally as well as all Nigerians for having one of our players being nominated first among the best footballers in the world; and for also finishing in the top list of the 2023 Ballon d’Or is a very good development,” Amuneke, 1994 African Footballer of the Year, told NationSports.

“ Of course, he can win the Ballon d’Or one day if he continues with what he’d done this past season,” Amuneke who scored the brace as Nigeria beat Zambia 2-1 to win the 1994 AFCON in Tunisia, further said. “He has to keep working hard because today’s football demand a lot of intensity with many top players on parade and finishing 8th this time means he’s very close to the door.

“ I believe the best can be achieved by Osimhen and congratulations to him again for being among the current top 10 best players in the world, he should just continue to give his best because the sky can only be his limit.”

