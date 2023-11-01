Ballon d’Or: It’s shameful, no credibility – Rothen names player who deserves award

From August 2022 to June 2023, what are the criteria that lead us to say that Leo Messi is above the others? There is almost no criterion where he comes number 1. If you tell me about the record, he's inferior to Haaland even though he won the World Cup,' Rothen said. 'Haaland won everything with Manchester City. The guy wins everything and puts in more than 60 goals in the year. “When Messi and Ronaldo did it, it was quite normal that they were number one or two.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAILYPOSTNGR: Ballon d’Or 2023: All winners as Messi beats Haaland to main award [Full list]Inter Miami superstar, Lionel Messi, has now won the Ballon d'Or for a record-extending eighth time. Messi was announced the winner for this year ahead of Erling Haaland (Manchester City) and Kylian Mbappe (PSG). He first earned it in 2009 and then in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2021.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Messi, Bonmati, rule 2023 Ballon d’OrThe Nation Newspaper Messi, Bonmati, rule 2023 Ballon d’Or

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: Lionel Messi, Aitana Bonmatí win 2023 Ballon d’Or awardsLionel Messi and Aitana Bonmatí have been named the 2023 Ballon d'Or winners, with Messi taking home the award for a record-extending eighth time and Bonmatí winning the award for the first time.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Watch Rema’s thrilling performance at Ballon d’Or 2023Nigerian music superstar, Divine Ikubor, known professionally as Rema, performed at this year’s Ballon d’Or award.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Spain World Cup Star Bonmati Wins 2023 Women’s Ballon d’OrBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: 2023 Ballon d’Or: Emiliano Martinez Wins Yashin TrophyMarinez was a vital part of the South American champions who defeated France at the World Cup held in Qatar last year

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕