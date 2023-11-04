Bakeries Forced to Close Down Due to Rising Baking Material Prices

He further stated that the bakeries were forced to close down due to the escalating prices of baking materials and ingredients. He appealed to the Federal Government to intervene and save the situation by reducing the inflation rate of essential commodities in the country, saying that the high cost of baking materials has brought about low patronage.

According to him, due to the recent increase in the prices of essential commodities, including flour, sugar, butter, and other necessary bread-making ingredients, bread prices increased in the State and the country at large. He stated that the price of flour increased to N43,000 while sugar rose to N62,500, urging the Federal Government to intervene. Abdullahi thanked customers for their cooperation and understanding and asked them to bear with the difficult situation

