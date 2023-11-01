Bail condition: We’ll no longer demand professional certificates of sureties

Also, every demand for international passports of suspects would henceforth be exercised with discretion, depending on the nature of the case, personality, and country of residence of the suspect.” The statement further noted that the Director of Legal and Prosecution Department of the agency ascertained that “bail conditions served on suspects must be reasonable and practicable to be fulfilled by suspects and their sureties.

