Badaru, NAF chief in Turkey to facilitate 'speedy' delivery of helicopters

Mohammed Badaru, minister of defence, and Hassan Abubakar, chief of air staff, are currently in Turkey to facilitate the speedy delivery of T-129 ATAK helicopters to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).six units of T-129 ATAK helicopters from the Turkish Aerospace Industry to strengthen Nigeria’s security.

In a statement on Sunday, Edward Gabkwet, NAF director of public relations and information, said two of the helicopters are to be delivered to NAF in the coming weeks. The remaining four helicopters are expected to be delivered before the end of the second quarter of 2024.Gabkwet said the minister earlier held talks with Yasar Guler, his Turkish counterpart, on critical bilateral and defence cooperation issues as part of programmes lined up for the visit.

Gabkwet added that Guler had promised Nigeria of every support required from the Turkish military and defence companies to strengthen and accelerate the defeat of terrorism and other criminal challenges. headtopics.com

He also said Badaru and Abubakar visited selected Turkish companies, including Turkish Aerospace Industries, MKE, Aselsan and Roketsan in the quest for collaboration.“These companies are among highly-rated global defence companies renowned for the production of quality defence and military equipment,” he said.

"While at these companies, the minister of defence called for improved synergy between the companies and Nigeria through the transfer of defence technology to Nigeria."

