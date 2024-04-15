Axxela Limited Completes ₦15 Billion Bond Issuance

Sub-Saharan African gas and power company, Axxela Limited , has completed its ₦15 billion Series one Bond Issuance .

The firm accomplished this financial milestone despite issuing the bond during challenging economic conditions, with rising interest rates and limited market liquidity. Stanbic IBTC Capital, acting as the lead issuing house for the bond issue alongside seven joint issuing houses, played a pivotal role in the transaction, with Stanbic IBTC Bank serving as the transaction bank,” he said.

Chief Financial Officer, Axxela Limited, Timothy Ononiwu, said: “We are grateful for the success of the transaction, which speaks to the investors’ recognition of Axxela’s operating and financial performance over the years and the significant growth prospects across our value chain. We will continue to explore opportunities to diversify our funding sources and optimise our funding structure towards achieving our financial objectives.

Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger State has declared a state of emergency on thuggery across the state, warning that government will not condone any form of criminal activity. Alaigbo Development Foundation has identified the chaotic nature of the Nigerian federation as the basis for the constant terrorism, banditry and violence that have made living unbearable for the people.

Axxela Limited Bond Issuance Financial Milestone Oversubscription Economic Conditions

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianNigeria / 🏆 1. in NG

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A&P Foods Limited Rebrands as pladis Foods Nigeria LimitedA&P Foods Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading biscuit companies, has changed its legal name and branding to pladis Foods Nigeria Limited, aligning it with pladis, a leading player in the global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industry.

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Axxela wins world’s gold medal in sustainabilityThe Nation Newspaper Axxela wins world’s gold medal in sustainability

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Imo Assembly frowns at delays in issuance of transcripts, certificatesThe Imo State House of Assembly has expressed concern over reports on delayed results, transcripts, and certificates of graduating students across the states’ tertiary institutions.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Umrah: Misuse Of Privileges Granted In Visa Issuance Responsible For DelaysThe National Hajj Commission has responded to the outcry by intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for the lesser Hajj over visa issuance issues.

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

UCH Staff to Work Limited Hours Until Power is RestoredStaff of University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, will from Tuesday, April 2, work between 8a.m. and 4 p.m. daily until power is restored in the hospital.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Two employees of CMA-CGM Nigeria Limited arrested for corruption and extortionTwo employees of CMA-CGM Nigeria Limited, identified as Gbenga Solomon and Erhimu Igho, have been arrested for alleged corruption and extortion. The suspects, who were charged to court, were accused of blocking containers with fake documents in order to extort money from importers. The Inspector General of Police took action after receiving complaints about widespread corruption at the Maritime Command.

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »