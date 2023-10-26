Average price of 5kg cooking gas stood at N4,189.96 in September- NBS

This is contained in the Bureau’s “Cooking Gas Price Watch’’ for September 2023, released on Thursday in Abuja.

However, the average price of 5kg of cooking gas decreased on a year-on-year basis by 6.36 percent, from N4,474.48 recorded in September 2022 to N4,189.96 in September 2023. On the other hand, Ondo State recorded the lowest price at N3,364.62, followed by Ekiti and Edo at N3,450.06 and N3,626.17, respectively.

However, the report said the average retail price for 12.5kg cooking gas fell by 6.65 percent on a month-on-month basis, from N9,906.44 recorded in September 2022 to N9,247.40 in September 2023. On the other hand, the report showed that the lowest average price for 12.5kg of cooking gas was recorded in Adamawa at N7,604.29, followed by Borno and Gombe State at N8,113.69 and N8,188.75, respectively. headtopics.com

According to its National Kerosene Price Watch for September 2023, on a year-on-year basis, the average retail price per litre of kerosene rose by 37.13 percent from N947.30 in September 2022. “On the other hand, the lowest price was recorded in Jigawa at N1,104.78, followed by Enugu State at N1,134.52, and Kano State at N1,142.27.”

“On a year-on-year basis, the average price per gallon of kerosene increased by 35.32 percent from N3,236.27 recorded in September 2022.

Read more:

vanguardngrnews »

JUST IN: CAC uncovers 189 bogus businesses in FCT property allocationsThe Nation Newspaper JUST IN: CAC uncovers 189 bogus businesses in FCT property allocations Read more ⮕

BREAKING: CAC uncovers 189 fake companies used to secure land allocations in AbujaThe CAC says it has uncovered 189 fake companies used to secure land allocations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. Read more ⮕

CAC uncovers 189 fake companies used in securing land allocation in FCTThe Registrar General of Cooperate Affairs Commission, Hussaini Magaji (SAN) on Tuesday disclosed that about 189 fake companies were used in securing land allocation in Federal Capital Territory. Read more ⮕

Corporate Affairs Commission uncovers 189 fake companiesThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

NBS: Plateau, Kano, Abia paid highest for petrol in April 2021Nigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

FAAC shares N903.480bn to Fed, States, councils for September 2023The Nation Newspaper FAAC shares N903.480bn to Fed, States, councils for September 2023 Read more ⮕