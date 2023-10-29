“Attempted Heist of Historic Proportions” – Ex-President Buhari Reacts to Nigeria’s Victory against P&ID

Former president Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the recent victory in the $11 billion Process & Industrial Developments (P&ID) arbitration award dispute as thwarting an “attempted heist of historic proportions.”

The former president emphasised the gravity of the situation, stating, “This was an attempted heist of historic proportions, an attempt to steal from the treasury a third of Nigeria’s foreign reserves.”“We won, and all decent people can sleep easier as a result. Justice Robin Knowles said Nigeria had been the victim of a monstrous fraud. But it was a close-run thing. But ordinary Nigerians never took the decisions that ended up before Justice Knowles.

“Nigeria was in court in London, trying to talk down liability and costs. Back at home, fixers were looking to work out a quiet settlement. This is often the way. A lot of contracts end up in dispute,” headtopics.com

“It was clear that far from the whole story had been told. I tasked Abba Kyari, my chief-of-staff and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, with finding a way, even at that late stage and despite so much conflicting advice, to get us a fair hearing.

He agreed that one of P&ID’s founders had committed perjury. And he agreed that P&ID had somehow found in its possession a steady supply of Nigeria’s privileged internal legal documents, outlining our plans, strategies and problems.” headtopics.com

“It shows that given time and opportunity for each side to present their case, the temple of justice can satisfactorily resolve all disputes without resort to extra-judicial measures.“But even at this moment, we should note what the English judge cautioned. The arbitration process in London ‘was a shell that got nowhere near the truth’.

