Attacks On Benedict Peters Conspiracy To Destroy Africa's Revolutionary Businessman — ACJHR

magnate, Benedict Peters.The ACJHR, in a statement on Thursday by its Coordinator, Nduka Edede Chinomso, described the attacks as malicious international conspiracy against the businessman.

It said the aim of the attacks was to destroy Peters, whom it described as Africa’s revolutionary businessman and philanthropist.The statement read, “As a global human rights group, we are concerned about the orchestrated and sponsored attacks being unleashed on the founder of Aiteo, Benedict Peters.

“We noted that the attacks have been consistent, a clear indication that it is a calculated attempt to destroy a man that God has made.“This is a man who has just recently unveiled an initiative that will increase the nation’s oil production significantly. headtopics.com

“Through his oil firm, Peters resolved to revamp the hitherto inactive Nembe Creek, among other innovative solutions aimed at repositioning the oil sector. “We are tempted to believe that those who do not wish the nation well are behind the sustained campaign of calumny against Peters.”

ACJHR frowned at ongoing media and fabricated allegations against Mr. Benedict Peters on issues that competent courts have clearly cleared Peters of any wrongdoing, saying it’s wicked and out of desperation to keep recycling old baseless allegations just to tarnish the image of a successful businessman and philanthropist. headtopics.com

ACJHR condemned greatly the attempt by one controversial Ghana politician Okudzeto Ablakwa, whom it said was on a mission to destroy Ghana’s growing foreign investment drive by attacking the good works done by Frontiers Healthcare Services that greatly helped Ghana survive COVID-19 pandemic worst moments.

