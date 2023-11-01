Atorj, Others Collaborate To Bring Cutting-edge Technologies For Nigeria's SMBs

At a recent event held in Lagos, Atorj Technology, Cisco and Comstor showcased a range of innovative solutions tailored for SMBs. Among the spotlighted products was Cisco Meraki, a cloud-controlled Wi-Fi, routing, and security system known for its scalability and security features. The Meraki products include wireless devices, switches, security systems, enterprise mobility management, and security cameras, all managed centrally through the web.He stated, “we are dedicated to demonstrating that businesses can thrive without breaking the bank.

For his part, Channel manager, Collaboration, and Data Centres at Westcon Comstor, Peter Nnaji, highlighted their focus on SMBs, saying “our goal is to simplify the lives of our end customers and businesses.

“We are introducing affordable solutions such as Meraki and our security products. With our global support system and skilled engineers, Cisco products offer unparalleled value.” Also speaking, Premium services sales specialist at Cisco Systems Nigeria, Arthur Ifeanyi Nweke, elaborated on the benefits of Meraki Marketplace.

He explained, “engaging with Meraki Marketplace opens the door to customized experiences for your business. Through the Meraki dashboard, you can monitor your entire network infrastructure, ensuring end-to-end visibility and proactive issue resolution.Solutions architech, Cisco EDGE Centre Lagos, Chukwudi Theodore, said that “from hybrid workforces to smarter workspaces, Meraki brings together technology and touchpoints to deliver exceptional experiences for end users.

