Atiku Questions $3.3bn Emergency Crude Repayment Loan

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has described as ‘confounding’ a $3.3 billion emergency crude repayment loan secured by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and facilitated by African Export-Import Bank (Afrieximbank) in 2022.

LEADERSHIP reports that the landmark loan deal was sealed in the wake of the free fall of the local currency (Naira) against the United States Dollar and according to the NNPCL at the time, it was to help give support to the Naira and stabilise the Foreign Exchange market. Atiku claimed that the $3.3billion loan, with an interest rate of not more than 12%, will be repaid with the nation’s crude oil worth $12billion, hence the President Bola Tinubu administration owes Nigerians an explanation. He also queried why the Federal Government would register a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the deal in the Bahamas, a country notorious for being a safe haven for illicit fund





