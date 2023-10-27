Atiku, Obi Only Enriched Nigeria’s Jurisprudence

Abubakar and Mr Peter Obi to enrich Nigeria’s jurisprudence through their democratic litigations.While saying the judgement effectively ended all jostling on politics and leadership, he noted that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr Peter Obi also made the electoral process gets better as a result.

He urged all Nigerians, especially politicians to get down to the business of rebuilding Nigeria with the final seal on the Tinubu presidency as affirmed by the Supreme Court judgement.“What the Supreme Court did is not just to affirm the validity of President Bola Tinubu’s mandate, but a call to duty. The learned Justices saved Nigeria from unnecessary and prolonged distractions by promptly giving their verdict so that we can get down to the task of rebuilding our country.

“Whatever each of the protagonists may feel, this is not a victory for President Tinubu alone or any political party. This is admonition for us to collectively work towards fixing Nigeria again,” Omo-Agege said.In a statement issued by his media adviser, Mr Sunny Areh, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State commended the Supreme Court and the entire judiciary for putting Nigeria first and upholding the rule of law. headtopics.com

“One remarkable feature of our judiciary is that despite all challenges facing the country, despite all seeming uncertainties, our Supreme Court has always displayed an independent and calming disposition on the country. This is one such instance. Our justices must be commended for their service to the country.

“Now is the time to jettison politics and work with President Tinubu to get Nigeria working again. It is now a matter of duty to our people. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr. Peter Obi, their political parties and followers should think Nigeria first, not just because the Supreme Court is the final arbiter but the higher interest of the people who we are all aspiring to serve, to support and collaborate with the President to get Nigeria back on track.” Omo-Agege said. headtopics.com

