Atiku, Obi and fellow election deniers

Some of the unintended consequences of their unpatriotic act of trying to undermine the legitimacy of a free and fair election won round and square by their opponent however was the unveiling of themselves as sore losers driven not by consideration for the stability of our nation but by their own naked ambitions. That it was all about them and not about us, the facts stare us all on the face.

With PDP constitution which zoned its presidential ticket to the south, Obi was convinced 2023 was his turn until Atiku, driven by his own inordinate ambition manipulated the outcome of PDP primaries with the help of Tambuwal. Obi resigned from PDP, joined Labour Party, the all-purpose vehicle for distressed politicians.

Unlike President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015, both sore losers, despite not meeting any of the constitutional requirements to become president claimed victory and headed to the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) alleging massive rigging and INEC’s failure to deploy the IREV for the simultaneous transmission of results. With a unanimous ruling of the five judges, their case was dismissed. The ruling aired live was hailed as ‘sound in law’ by leading lights of the legal profession.

But they are not alone. There are other elections deniers who, because their only reality is the picture in their heads, believe Nigeria is a zoo as long as Nigerians refuse to swallow their warped prejudices. We have Obiageli Ezekwesili, a former minister of education and solid minerals, who described the Supreme Court’s verdict affirming President Bola Tinubu’s victory as a ‘judicial enthronement of criminality’.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: What Tinubu, Atiku and Obi must do after the Supreme Court judgement, By Rotimi FasanA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Atiku congratulates Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on Appeal victoryThe Nation Newspaper Atiku congratulates Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on Appeal victory

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Atiku slams Supreme Court over election verdictThe Nation Newspaper Atiku slams Supreme Court over election verdict

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: ‘Work for nation’s progress’The Nation Newspaper ‘Work for nation’s progress’

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Leave Nigeria alone, go back to your village, MOBIN advises Peter ObiA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Nigeria has lost a patriot, father figure, Obi mourns Prof NwabuezeThe Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 election, Peter Obi has described the former Minister of Education and a renowned constitutional lawyer, Prof Ben Nwabueze as an uncommon patriot who was a father figure in all ramifications.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕