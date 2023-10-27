Atiku makes first public appearance after Supreme Court judgement

This is Atiku’s first appearance in public since the Supreme Court verdict affirming President Bola Tinubu’s victory in February 2023 on Thursday.In the photos seen by The Nation, Atiku was at the wedding Fatiha of the daughter of the Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Umar Damagum.

Meanwhile, as at the time of the report, Atiku was yet to congratulate President Tinubu despite calls from groups, and eminent Nigerians, including Former Bayelsa Senator, Ben Murray-Bruce; Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

