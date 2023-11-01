Atiku congratulates Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on Appeal victory

The Nation reported that the Appeal Court affirmed the judgement of the election tribunal which declared Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a validly elected senator of Kogi State Central.
The court also affirmed the nullification of Abubakar Sadiku-Ohere of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who was earlier returned by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the election.He wrote: “Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is an excellent example of a woman in politics. She is bold and courageous. Her hard fight to reclaim her seat in the Senate tells of her remarkable character.
"Congratulations to you, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. I also join your constituents to look forward to your robust engagements on the floor of the @NGRSenate."
