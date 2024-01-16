Atiku Abubakar laments killing of another captive

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has lamented the killing of another of the captives abducted by kidnappers from their homes in the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT). Folorunsho Ariyo, a 13-year-old student, was one of 10 people kidnapped from Sagwari Estate Layout in Dutse, Bwari Area Council of the FCT, on January 7, 2024. This came barely 24 hours after the killing of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyat, a 400-level student of Biological Science at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna State.

“The escalating violence and lawlessness in our nation deeply distress me, as bandits and kidnappers continue their reign of terror unchecked. Our youths and innocent citizens are being murdered daily,” he wrote on his X (Twitter) handle. The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections continued: “Just last Saturday, we lost Nabeeha to her captors





