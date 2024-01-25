Atiku Abubakar asks Tinubu to explain $3.3bn NNPC loan

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has asked President Bola Tinubu to explain the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) $3.3 billion emergency crude repayment loan. Atiku, in a statement he personally signed on Thursday in Abuja, said the curious thing about the transaction is that the federal government has not been speaking about it. He said the only information available to the public on the transaction is coming through unofficial sources from the NNPCL.

'In what appears to be a landmark economic decision of the Bola Tinubu-led administration, the federal government last year, precisely on August 16, 2023, through the(NNPC) secured a $3.3 billion emergency crude repayment loan, which according to the NNPC, was to help give support to the Naira and stabilize the Foreign Exchange market





