At least 15 killed, 60 injured after shooter targets US restaurant, bowling alley

Police said the shootings, which occurred on Wednesday night, took place at a restaurant and a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine’s second-largest city.Earlier, Lewiston police identified Robert Card, a 40-year-old certified firearms instructor and a member of the US army reserve, as a person of interest, saying he should be “considered armed and dangerous”.
Gun violence in the US has continued to claim thousands of lives. In 2022 alone, over 44,000 people were killed with 314 children part of the casualties, according to theMass shootings generally come in the form of public shootings, bar/club incidents, family annihilations, drive-by attacks, workplace shootings, and others without specific categorisations.
Biden has repeatedly called for gun control legislation, urging Republican legislators to join him in putting forward “commonsense reforms”, including a ban on assault weapons, universal background checks, and an end to legal immunity for gun manufacturers. headtopics.com
