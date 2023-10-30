ASUU donates foodstuff, relief materials to IDPs in Katsina

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), yesterday, donated foodstuff and relief materials to 320 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Katsina State. ASUU’s President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, who, who spoke during the distribution, represented by a national resource person of the union, Dr.

Osodeke said the items, which include rice, beans, groundnut oil, spaghetti, among other related food items, were meant to cushion the hardship many of the IDPs were going through, and that similar donations had been made in parts of the country in recent weeks.

He said the union had envisaged that the security challenges and IDP problem would have been a thing of the past under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s watch, being that he was a retired military officer. headtopics.com

Osodeke, therefore, urged the President Bola Tinubu-led government to come up with measures to quickly bring to an end the security situation so that IDPs can go back to their communities and continue with their normal lives.

