ASUU Chairman Criticizes Conditions Attached to Students Loan Act

Dr Mwolwus Jurbe, Chairman of the University of Jos Chapter of ASUU, who said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Saturday in Jos, maintained that the conditions attached to the loan were not for the children of the poor, who were supposed to be the target beneficiaries. NAN reports that President Bola Tinubu had in June signed the Access to Higher Education Act, 2023, also known as the Students Loan Act.
The law would ensure the provision of interest-free education loans for Nigerians seeking tertiary education. Some of the conditions are that; students who wished to apply for the interest-free loan must first obtain admission into a public Nigerian university, polytechnic, College of Education (COE), or Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) School. The applicant’s income or family income should not exceed N500,000 per annum, and he/she must provide a minimum of two civil servants as guarantors. These guarantors should either be at least on Level 12 in the civil service or a lawyer with at least 10 years of post-call experience, a judicial officer, or a Justice of Peace. Students, or their parents, who have previously defaulted on loans, or have been found guilty of exam malpractices, felony, or drug offences would not be considered eligible for the loa
