Astronomers Discover Unexpected High-Mass Black Hole Near Earth

The black hole , named Gaia BH3, was discovered “by chance” from data collected by the European Space Agency’s Gaia mission, an astronomer from the National Centre for Scientific Research at the Observatoire de Paris, Pasquale Panuzzo, told AFP.

As Gaia’s telescope can give a precise position of stars in the sky, astronomers were able to characterise their orbits and measure the mass of the star’s invisible companion — 33 times that of the Sun. “No one was expecting to find a high-mass black hole lurking nearby, undetected so far. This is the kind of discovery you make once in your research life,” Panuzzo said in a press release.

“We could see a star a little smaller than the Sun and brighter, that revolved around an invisible companion,” Panuzzo said.

Astronomy Black Hole Gaia Mission Milky Way Discovery

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



vanguardngrnews / 🏆 5. in NG

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Global GPS communication may be affected as 'severe geomagnetic storm hits earth'Nigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Severe Geomagnetic Storm Hits Earth, Disrupting GPS CommunicationThe earth has been hit with a severe geomagnetic storm, causing disruptions to GPS communication. The storm was caused by a coronal mass ejection and is expected to affect infrastructure and satellite operations. The public is advised to stay informed.

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

UN Secretary-General Urges Participation in Earth Hour to Fight Climate ChangeAntónio Guterres, the United Nations (UN) secretary-general, calls for action to combat climate change and highlights the importance of Earth Hour, a global event that promotes awareness and sustainability. Scheduled for March 23, individuals, communities, and businesses are encouraged to turn off non-essential lights for one hour to demonstrate their commitment to the planet.

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Earth Hour 2024: Guterres calls for global solidarity against collapsing climateNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Melting Polar Ice Slows Earth's Rotation and Affects Time MeasurementA new study has found that the melting of polar ice due to human-driven climate change has slightly slowed the earth’s rotation and could affect how we measure time. The study revealed that the melting of the ice has reduced the speed of the planet’s rotation, resulting in the need to skip a second in 2029 to keep universal time in sync with the earth’s rotation. This delay is being influenced by global warming, pushing the leap second from 2026 to 2029.

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Easter: Difficult to believe Jesus will meet faith on earthAs Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the senior pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa has advised religious leaders to go back to the true teachings of Christ.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »