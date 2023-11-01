Assetium Capital to reshape commodities sector

He said: “Recognising the critical importance of this sector and the imperative to attract and safeguard investments and market participants, the Federal Government has undertaken a proactive stance. The Securities and Exchange Commission, in collaboration with the establishment of a dedicated commodity regulatory division, has embarked on a mission to organise, nurture, and oversee a structured commodities market.

“This endeavour was underpinned by the meticulous crafting of a comprehensive roadmap, spanning from 2018 to 2025, with the active involvement of major stakeholders to ensure inclusivity and a cohesive approach to planning and implementation.

“In response to this burgeoning opportunity, a visionary group of individuals has seized the moment. They have recognised the potential and the necessity of engaging with the government’s active participation in this sector, positioning themselves within the value chain of the commodities industry.“Assetium Capital Management Limited was registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in 2019, marking its entry into the commodities market.

“We are dedicated to creating tangible value for our investors and ensuring that our shareholders are duly rewarded with sound returns on their investments. Our vision extends beyond the immediate horizon. We aspire to emerge as one of the top three commodities companies in Nigeria by the year 2030.’’

Director in the Board of the company, Kelvin Ihongbe, said harnessing the potentials of the commodity market will ensure food security in line with the promise of president Bola Tinubu’s administration.

