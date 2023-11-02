Asaba to plant 76 trees for Babangida’s late wife

Obi Edozien, while unveiling a week’s programme of activities to commemorate the 2023 Mariam Babangida Day, 13 years after her demise, said the event was to bring to the fore her advocacy for women, particularly rural women.

The professor said Babangida’s late wife, who was born on November 1, 1947 and died on December 27, 2009, contributed immensely to national development, especially by setting up educational and small-scale enterprises to empower women.

"As first lady, Babangida had a dream and vision to bring greater recognition to women in our society, improve their lives and empower them."

President of Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Pretty Okafor, has stated that the late musician, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (popularly known as Mohbad) was not a member of the body. He clarified that if he were a member, the controversy around his royalties with former record label, Marlian Records, would have been amicably resolved. Okafor…

Asagba of Asaba, HRM Joseph Edozien, and his cabinet will today plant 76 masquerade trees in honour of their late daughter, the late Maryam Babangida, for her outstanding contributions towards the empowerment of Nigerian women. The tree planting is to draw public attention to the need to renew individual and collective commitment to the fight…

