Arteta criticizes VAR decision after controversial goal

The goal was subjected to a four-minute VAR check, in which the officials deemed the ball had not crossed the line, Joelinton didn't foul Gabriel Magalhaes and Gordon wasn't offside. Arteta was left fuming at the decision after the game. 'I have praised my players for the way they played and competed in this stadium against this team. The result should not be what it is; there are many reasons for that. If there was a team looking to win the game today, it was Arsenal.

'Embarrassing what happened—how this goal stands in the Premier League—this league we say is the best in the world. I've been 20 years in this country and now I feel ashamed. It's a disgrace and there's too much at stake here. 'The outcome is nowhere near the level this league needs to have and the way this league is getting competed in. It's not good enough. I feel embarrassed to be part of this,' Arteta told BBC MOTD

