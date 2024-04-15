Arsenal's Title Hopes Dashed by Aston Villa Defeat

Arsenal ’s English midfielder #41 Declan Rice and teammates react to going two goals behind during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Aston VIlla at the Emirates Stadium in London on April 14, 2024. Mikel Arteta urged his wounded Arsenal stars to show character and leadership after their Premier League title challenge suffered a hammer blow in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa .

Facing the prospect of blowing the lead in the title race for a second successive campaign, Arteta issued a plea for his team to stick together.“That is the reality right now. We knew this moment could come. Now it is about reacting in the right way and keep believing,” he said. Held to a 2-2 draw by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday, Arsenal now head to Germany for the second leg on Wednesday looking to stop their season falling apart.

Arsenal Aston Villa Premier League Defeat Title Challenge

