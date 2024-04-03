Arrests Made in Connection to Murder of University Lecturer

State confirmed the arrest of eight suspects in connection to the alleged murder of Kamar Abdulkadir, a lecturer of the Department of Physical Health Education at the University of Maiduguri. Mr Abdulkadir was murdered in his office on campus on Sunday by unknown attackers.

The attackers had sneaked into his office unnoticed.The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nahun Daso, told journalists that the attackers also carted away the lecturer’s vehicle, phone and laptop

