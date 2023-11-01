Arrest warrant: Court gives Emefiele Jan 25 to appear over $53m debt

The development followed a plea by Emefiele and CBN’s counsel, Audu Anuga, SAN, that all efforts to ensure that his client appeared in person on the order of the court were unsuccessful as he was still in custody.

Justice Ekwo then asked I.A. Nnana, the lawyer who represented Mr Joe Agi, SAN, the judgment creditor/applicant in the suit, if he had been served with the affidavitNnana responded that they were served on Monday, almost at the close of work and that they would like to react.

The senior lawyer, however, explained that all efforts were made until Friday (Oct. 27) to ensure that Emefiele was released on order of the court but the order was not complied with, which necessitated the filing of the affidavit.

“In this case, I have given this particular person so much liberty, so much leniency and the situation does not seem to change. “Order of court must be complied with and even if no one complies with the order of the court, the court must comply with its order.The judge, consequently, adjourned the matter until Jan. 25 for Emefiele to show cause why arrest warrant should not be issued against him.

He said the information was of public knowledge from June 10 till date that had made it impossible for Emefiele to physically appear before the court on July 19, the last adjourned date. The judge had, on July 19, threatened to issue a warrant of arrest against Emefiele over his failure to appear in court.

Justice Ekwo had, on Oct. 20, 2022, ordered the CBN governor to appear in court on Jan. 18 over his alleged refusal to obey the order of the court for the payment of the judgment debt in favour of a legal practitioner, Joe Agi, SAN.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PREMIUMTIMESNG: A matter of principle, By Muhammadu BuhariPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: The blessings of problems (3), By Sunday AdelajaPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Church, we are building a wall, By Ayo AkerelePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: The struggle continues for the deepening of Nigerian democracy, By Atiku AbubakarPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Budget of booby traps, By Dakuku PetersidePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Conditional cash transfer as motor park economics, By Jideofor AdibePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕