Army seeks troops’ respect for human rights during operations

The lecture was titled ‘Constitutional Responsibilities of the Nigerian Army Soldier through Adherence to Humanitarian and Human Rights Laws. “So, it’s on this note that the Nigerian Army organised this workshop to enable troops to perform their duties in strict compliance with globally acceptable standards.
“As professional soldiers, we must be disciplined and conduct ourselves within the ambit of appropriate laws and regulations while avoiding actions capable of bringing the army to disrepute,” he said. “Thus, this workshop is aimed at providing troops with the required grounding to enable them to perform their duties in compliance with humanitarian and human rights laws.
"Adherence to rules is important as we currently engage in several operations in collaboration with other security agencies and relevant organs of government to defeat the insurgents and terrorists, among others,' he added.
Earlier, Maj.-Gen. Jamal Abdulsalam, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt, said the division had placed a high premium on training, to ensure personnel are well equipped to perform their duties.
“This workshop will no doubt contribute immensely to educating troops on international best practices and the realisation of the COAS philosophy to transform the Nigerian Army.
