Army seeks troops’ respect for human rights during operations

The lecture was titled ‘Constitutional Responsibilities of the Nigerian Army Soldier through Adherence to Humanitarian and Human Rights Laws. “So, it’s on this note that the Nigerian Army organised this workshop to enable troops to perform their duties in strict compliance with globally acceptable standards.

“As professional soldiers, we must be disciplined and conduct ourselves within the ambit of appropriate laws and regulations while avoiding actions capable of bringing the army to disrepute,” he said. “Thus, this workshop is aimed at providing troops with the required grounding to enable them to perform their duties in compliance with humanitarian and human rights laws.

“Adherence to rules is important as we currently engage in several operations in collaboration with other security agencies and relevant organs of government to defeat the insurgents and terrorists, among others,’ he added.West Ham vs Arsenal: Preview, team news, predicted lineup

Earlier, Maj.-Gen. Jamal Abdulsalam, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt, said the division had placed a high premium on training, to ensure personnel are well equipped to perform their duties.

“This workshop will no doubt contribute immensely to educating troops on international best practices and the realisation of the COAS philosophy to transform the Nigerian Army.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Budget of booby traps, By Dakuku PetersidePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Conditional cash transfer as motor park economics, By Jideofor AdibePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Insurgency Recovery: Borno, Adamawa, Yobe revive primary healthcare centresPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Nigerian Army arrests 34 suspects for kidnapping, banditry in KadunaTroops of the Nigerian Army, under Operation Safe Haven, code-named Hakorin Damisa IV, have arrested 34 suspects in connection with kidnapping, violent attacks, cattle rustling, and other criminal activities in Kaduna State.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: N2.1trn 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Bill Scales Second ReadingBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Pfizer Reports Loss As COVID-19 Revenues ShrinkBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕