Army refutes reports of unpaid allowances to soldiers in Abia State

The Army authorities have refuted social media reports that Abia State Government was owing soldiers involved in a special security operation codenamed 'Operation Crush' launched by Gov. Alex Otti to quell violent crimes in the state. A statement by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 14 Brigade Ohafia, Lt. Innocent Omale, dismissed the report as 'malicious and mischievous', and urged members of the public to discountenance it.

