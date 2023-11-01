Army begins ‘Exercise Still Water’ to flush kidnappers, robbers out of Ondo

“All criminal elements operating in the 32 Artillery Brigade area of responsibility should desist from their nefarious activities or face the full wrath of the law,' he said. Adamu appealed to other security agencies, traditional rulers, and community leaders to assist the military with credible information about security concerns in order to make the state safe.

