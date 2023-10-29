Armita Geravand: Iranian Girl Who Collapsed On Tehran Metro Dies

Activists accused morality police of assaulting her for not wearing a hijab, but authorities insisted she fainted.Borna news agency, which is affiliated with the youth ministry, said Armita had died after receiving 28 days of “intensive medical treatment” There was no immediate confirmation from Armita’s parents.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran has attempted to distort the narrative surrounding the government’s involvement in her death,” the group said. Anti-government protests, which are still taking place, erupted across the country when Amini died after three days in a coma. Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands detained in a violent crackdown by security forces.Irna’s report on Saturday said that Armita Geravand had “hit the back of her head against the edge of the platform” when she collapsed at Tehran’s Shohada station.
Hengaw alleged that Armita "fell into a coma after an assault by special officers enforcing compulsory hijab". CCTV footage released by Iranian authorities shows Armita, with her hair uncovered, boarding a train with two other girls. Moments later, one of the girls backs out of the train and bends down.