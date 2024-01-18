Armed Robber Dies in Failed Operation in Port Harcourt

A member of a five-man armed robbery gang met his waterloo yesterday, following an unsuccessful operation at Ada-George Road/Rumukokwu, in Nkpolu Oroworujwo community, Port Harcourt City Local Council of Rivers State. According to an eyewitness, Woke Uche, the robbers came in two vehicles to an engine oil shop, tied up the security guards on duty and started transferring the product into their vehicles.

Uche explained that as the robbers were leaving, a private security guard attached to the warehouse raised the alarm which attracted passersby and the police. According to him, the robbers drove very fast. Upon noticing a police patrol van was pursuing them, they tried to use an alternative route and followed a route that links Rumukokwu from Ada George road. There, they rammed into a parked trailer. “The driver of one of the cars died on the spot





