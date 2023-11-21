Armed Men Allegedly Attack Rivers State Lawmaker's Residence

Some armed men suspected to be political thugs, accompanied by some police officers on Sunday night allegedly attacked the Port Harcourt residence of a Rivers State lawmaker, Edison Ehie. Legislative correspondent, Rivers State House of Assembly, Ken Uchendu, in a statement, yesterday, described the attack as an assassination attempt on Ehie.

Although it could not be ascertained whether any damages or casualties were recorded during the incident, The Guardian learnt that the attack was thwarted by the security details of the lawmaker. Uchendu, accused some senior police officers in the state of leading the onslaught, adding that the incident which happened at about 11:00p.m. was captured on a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera. He, however, called on President Bola Tinubu to hold the Rivers State Police Command responsible should there be a breakdown of law and order in the stat





