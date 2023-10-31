Arise TV's Reuben Abati Pens Hearty Birthday Message To Third Wife

Dr. Abati wrote, “ It is World Kiki Day today, Happy birthday to my remarkable and intellectually beautiful wife in her forties, yet defying the aging process @realtalkwithkike 🎂💖 “You, my wife possess a taste that matches your impeccable work ethic as a hardworking woman. Your elegance is only outshined by your work ethic, and I am beyond proud of you.

“The stylist of my heart, you’ve effortlessly woven your magic every morning for the past three years. I understand I might owe you for this fashion transformation, but hey, I’m a humble journalist, after all.

“You are not only my life partner but also my confidante. Even when we find ourselves in a disagreement, I adore how we set it aside to share stories, gossip, and bond. Your kindness, Kiki, knows no bounds. You are the person closest to me on this planet. True intimacy means someone who knows you, the good and the bad, yet loves you regardless, and I am grateful for you by my side, Kiki.

“By your nature, you yearn to assist people, even those who may not deserve your kindness. I pray you consider being more discerning, as the world can be unkind. Don’t stop being the remarkable person you are, but choose carefully who receives your unwavering kindness.

“You stand more successful than your peers. I can only pray for God’s continued grace to protect you from life’s challenges. May this new season usher in more blessings and joy.

